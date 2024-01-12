RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the upcoming winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings, snow emergencies, and other changes have occurred within Racine and Kenosha Counties and have been declared for Jan. 12, 2024.
School closings
Racine County closings
The following schools have made the call to cancel school in Racine County:
- Burlington Area School District
- Burlington Catholic School
- HOPE Christian Schools
- In His Arms Early Childhood Center Burlington
- Norway Lutheran Church Wind Lake
- Mount Pleasant Renaissance School
- Virtual learning day
- Muskego-Norway School District
- Professional learning day
- Racine Unified School District
- Wheatland Center School
- Waterford School District Joint District #1
- Waterford Union High School
Other closures
- Careers Industries (Racine)
Kenosha County closings
The following schools have made the call to cancel school in Kenosha County:
- Brighton # 1 School District
- Bristol Grade School
- Genoa City Jt. 2 School Dist. Brookwood
- Kenosha Unified School District
- Paris Jt. 1 School District
- Salem School District
- The Goddard School of Pleasant Prairie
- Trevor-Wilmot Grade School
- Virtual learning day
- Twin Lakes #4 School District
- Westosha Central High School
- Virtual learning day
- Wilmot Union High School
Undecided decisions
The Racine County Eye reached out to Racine Unified School District to inquire about the status of school closing on Jan. 12. RUSD informed the Racine County Eye that the district will be monitoring the weather through the night and they will make an early morning decision.
Along with RUSD, Yorkville Jt. #2 School District aims to make a decision in the early morning.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will update this list as more school closings are declared.
Snow emergencies
