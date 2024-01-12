RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Due to the upcoming winter storm and inclement weather approaching Southeastern Wisconsin, multiple school closings, snow emergencies, and other changes have occurred within Racine and Kenosha Counties and have been declared for Jan. 12, 2024.

School closings

Undecided decisions

The Racine County Eye reached out to Racine Unified School District to inquire about the status of school closing on Jan. 12. RUSD informed the Racine County Eye that the district will be monitoring the weather through the night and they will make an early morning decision.

Along with RUSD, Yorkville Jt. #2 School District aims to make a decision in the early morning.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens will update this list as more school closings are declared.

Snow emergencies

Notify us

Have a closure or change of plans to add to the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be added.