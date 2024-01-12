Obituary for Jay Thomas Acklam

October 19, 1948 – January 8, 2024

Jay Thomas Acklam, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday Jan. 8, 2024, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha. Jay was born in Racine on Oct. 19, 1948, the son of the late George and Mary Jane (née Petersen) Acklam.

Jay Thomas Acklam

Jay graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1966.” He proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War.

In his younger years, Jay helped his family at their funeral home. Over the years he was employed as a machinist at Rexnord, J. I. Case and other companies and was a local and long-distance truck driver. A man of many talents, Jay also worked as a handyman and was adept at plumbing, electrical work and carpentry.

On Oct. 11, 2008, Jay was united in marriage to Dolores “Dolly” Kovera-Fitch and they shared 15 beautiful years together.

He was a lifetime member of the Winchester Gun Club and enjoyed shotgun and trap shooting. In his spare time, Jay enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, ATVing, nature and the outdoors, cribbage and pool, and riding his motorcycle in his younger years.

Jay will be dearly missed by his wife, Dolly; his canine pals, Moses and Charo; siblings, Todd (Janet) Acklam, Kris (Mike) Green, Mary Ann (Larry) Demanche; nephews, Tyler and Taylor Albright; cousins in the Acklam, Petersen, Budish and Grobner families; longtime friends, Kipper, Texas Todd, Mark and Joan; his caring 4th Street neighbors, especially Pete; other family and friends.

Services

Funeral services followed by full military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 16 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

Memorials to the American Lung Association have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Jay Thomas Acklam courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.