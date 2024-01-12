Obituary for Kathryn Lorraine Golden

September 12, 1958 – December 9, 2023

Kathryn Lorraine Golden (née McClelland), 65, passed away at Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Kathryn Lorraine Golden

Kathryn was born in Racine on Sept. 12, 1958, to Ivory and Betty (née Oliver) McClelland. She was married over 30 years to James Golden, who preceded her in death on Nov. 25, 2023.

Kathryn was employed for many years by Curative Workshop as a packaging specialist. Among her interests, Kathryn loved to cook; enjoyed watching her “stories”; had a passion for singing and dancing; and was always there to show love and support for her family.

Kathryn is survived by her children, two sons and a daughter; one daughter-in-law; 10 grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; and two brothers.

Services

Per Kathryn’s family, there is no service scheduled at this time.

Obituary and photo of Kathryn Lorraine Golden courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.