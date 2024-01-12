RACINE —Stephan L. Williams also known as “Steve Money” is missing and the Racine Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Williams was last seen by loved ones on Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Howe Street wearing a blue “puffy” coat.

According to authorities, he has not been seen or heard from since then. Additionally, Stephan does not have a vehicle or a cell phone.

He is known to travel primarily by foot.

Description: Stephan L. Williams

Williams is a 51-year-old black male.

He has black shoulder-length dreadlocks, brown eyes, and walks with a distinct limp.

Williams is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

If located

Law Enforcement and Family/Friends of Stephan L. Williams continue their investigation into his whereabouts and at this time are requesting assistance from the community in locating him.

Any information leading to Stephan’s whereabouts can be directed to Inv. Lauer by contacting 262-635-7818, Stephanie Williams (Stephan’s sister) at 262-664-1456, or if you wish to remain anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Racine.