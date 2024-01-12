The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

January 13 – 20

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library news

Closures

The Racine Public Library building and Bookmobile will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, for Martin Luther King Day. We will reopen for our normal hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Social services, phone support and chat support will not be available during these closures.

FAFSA Help on Jan. 16, 3-6 p.m.

Come by the Educational Opportunity Center (EOC)’s table on the second floor of the library for help creating your FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) account and starting the application process. FAFSA is the process all potential college, university or technical students are expected to complete to determine their eligibility for financial aid. The application process is free — all you need to bring is your social security number and email address, and the EOC will help you get started on a library computer or a device of your own.

2024 Tax Forms and Assistance

State and federal tax forms are now available on the second floor of the library. We have Form 1040 (1040SR) and instructions, Wisconsin Form 1 and instructions, Instructions Form 1, and Homestead Credit forms. Schedule SB for Form 1 is also available upon request. For anything else, find IRS forms here or Wisconsin forms here.

While library staff cannot provide tax assistance, United Way of Racine County’s VITA program will be available at the library starting Jan. 23, as well as at sites throughout Racine County, to offer free tax preparation and assistance. Full-service and homestead-only appointments are available at the library on Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule your session, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA, call 262-383-2504, or stop in during VITA hours for an appointment card.

All Ages

Where We Come From: A Winter Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

In this reading challenge sponsored by Lerner, we challenge you to read and log at least 300 minutes. For logging your minutes and completing fun activities, you will earn badges that feature some of the beautiful artwork from the book “Where We Come From,” a poetic picture book for all ages. And don’t forget to earn bingo! The top-performing libraries and schools will earn special prizes sponsored by Lerner, including special shoutouts and even signed copies of the book.

Registration is required.

Pride 365 Reading Challenge

Monday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Pride 365 is about celebrating and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community all year round. Earn badges by reading books and completing activities that honor the unique ways we love each other and express ourselves.

Registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Tinkering with Tech

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 1 – 2 p.m. | Every other Saturday from January through March, except Jan. 27 | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Let STEAM surprise you! Spend some time tinkering with a variety of fun tech toys in the Racine Public Library’s Innovation Lab.

Registration is required.

Ojibwe Storytelling with Wisconsin Historical Society

Tuesday, Jan. 16 | 7 – 8 p.m.| Every Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

In Ojibwe culture, winter is the season of storytelling. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in this four-part airing of their video series. Discussion will follow the video if time allows.

No registration is required.

Kids

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Jan. 17 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Jan. 10 through March 20 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Miss Gail will guide listeners through a warm, interactive storytime that she personalizes to make each child feel like a part of the story. Settle in for fun skits, creative artistry and a magical experience.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

STEAM Workshops: Python Programming

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | First and second Saturday of every month through March | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Join our tech team as they guide you through the foundational steps of Python Programming. Whether you are hoping to refresh your skills or learn something new, you’ll find the tools you need in the Racine Public Library’s Innovation Lab. Beginners are welcome, and participants do not need to bring anything.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club — Grades 6-12

Tuesday, Jan. 16 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor | Grades 6-12

Join us for a session of multiplayer Minecraft. We’ll try a little bit of everything, from creative to survival. Today’s session is open to players of both Bedrock and Java editions.

Registration is required.

Smash Bash!!!

Thursday, Jan. 18 | 5 – 6 p.m. | Every two Thursdays from Jan. 4 through Feb. 1 | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Let’s get ready to Smash! Meet us in the Innovation Lab for the ultimate showdown. We’ll be playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Nintendo Switch. Feel free to bring your own controller if you have a favorite.

Registration is required.

Adults

Educational Opportunity Center at the Library

Tuesday, Jan. 16 | 3 – 6 p.m. | And third Monday of February and March, 3 – 5 p.m. | Adult Services – 2nd Floor | Adults from Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Lake and McHenry counties

Continuing your education is a big choice, and we’re here to help make it easier. Stop by the Educational Opportunity Center’s table at the library for free guidance and information on how you can make continuing education work for you.

In January, stop in for help creating your FAFSA account, and learn about how the process will help you fund your education. Please bring your social security number and email address, and we’ll help you get started using one of the library’s computers or a device of your own.

No registration is required.

Driver’s License Reinstatement Clinic

Tuesday, Jan. 16 • 3 – 6 p.m. | 2nd Tuesday of every month through July 16 | Study Rooms 4 and 5

Work with an attorney from LIFT WI to reinstate your driver’s license. Registration is required — visit TinyURL.com/LIFTWIRacineClinic to book your 30-minute slot. To learn more, call 608-305-4829 or email info@LIFTWisconsin.org. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Tech Intros: Libby 101

Wednesday, Jan. 17 • 10 – 11 a.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Are you learning how to use Libby for the first time? We’ll help you figure out how to search for titles and download them to your device.

Registration is required.

Classes for English Citizenship Exam with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Jan. 17 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday in 2024 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Get ready to take your English citizenship exam with the help of Voces de la Frontera. Participants must have had a residency card for 5-14 years or have been married to a US citizen for 5-14 years. To register, contact Jeannette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

A-Brie to Disa-Brie

Thursday, Jan. 18 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Third Thursday of every month | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Do you like talking about books, movies, music, and more? Do you also like eating cheese? Tonight, we’ll discuss content you’ve enjoyed while sampling a unique cheese.

No registration is required.

Computer Basics: Virus Prevention & Correction Workshop — What to do if your computer’s infected

Friday, Jan. 19 | Noon – 1 p.m. | First and second-to-last Friday of every month through March | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor

Learn how to keep your computer free from viruses and what to do if your computer becomes infected. Feel free to bring in your own device or follow along on a device provided by the library.

Registration is required.

Senior UNO!

Friday, Jan. 19 | Noon – 2 p.m. | One Friday per month | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor | Adults 50+

Gather for a few rounds of friendly competition at our UNO! card game session. Beginners are welcome.

No registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly renovated space!