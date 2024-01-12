MADISON — Amid a notable rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services (DHS) strongly recommends that pregnant individuals get a vaccination to safeguard their babies from the virus.

As of Jan. 10, Wisconsin has experienced 1,402 hospitalizations due to RSV, with 580 cases involving children under two years old.

Image from Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report Week 1, ending Jan. 6, 2024 – Credit: Wisconsin DHS

Officials with DHS held a press conference Wednesday to answer questions about RSV and the initiative to vaccinate pregnant individuals.

Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist with DHS, said the tri-demic – where health officials have seen an increase in the number of people with COVID, influenza and RSV – is a relatively new combination of diseases impacting Wisconsin.

“We are at the highest activity for all three [COVID, influenza, RSV], and this is only the second year where RSV, COVID, and influenza have been circulating at high rates at the same time,” Haupt said.

Understanding RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms. However, it can be serious, especially for infants, those with chronic conditions and older adults.

RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children under the age of one in the United States. While most RSV infections clear up on their own within a week or two, the virus can cause severe illness in some people, including infants, elderly individuals, and those with certain chronic health conditions.

“So the other recommendation right now for RSV is for individuals 60 years of age and older and the recommendation would be for one dose,” said Dr. Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin Immunization Program Coordinator. “And this is for preventing lung infections due to RSV in this current season. The data shows that it’s 89% effective in preventing lung infections in this age group.”

Symptoms of RSV infection usually include runny nose, decreased appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing. These symptoms typically appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties. RSV is highly contagious and can spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. It can also live on surfaces such as doorknobs and countertops.

There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, but over-the-counter fever reducers and pain relievers can help manage symptoms. In severe cases, particularly in infants and young children, hospitalization may be required to provide supportive care, such as oxygen therapy.

RSV vaccination recommended for pregnant women and older adults

The RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, is advised for pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks.

This vaccine is crucial for protecting newborns up to six months of age. Approved in 2023, Abrysvo has been recognized for its safety and effectiveness.

“By the pregnant person receiving this RSV vaccine during pregnancy, in most instances, this means that newborn will not need to receive that monoclonal antibody,” Schauer said.

Haupt emphasized the importance of the vaccine, noting its role in protecting infants during the vulnerable first six months of their lives. Additionally, a monoclonal antibody shot, nirsevimab, is available for children under eight months old, but it’s important to note that this treatment is currently in short supply.

“This RSV vaccine provides protection to the infant for the first six months after they are born,” Haupt said. “That provides the baby protection at a time when they could be vulnerable to serious illness.”

The RSV vaccine is also available for adults aged 60 and older, with two options available: Arexvy and Abrysvo. Both vaccines have been confirmed as safe and effective. DHS urges aging adults, pregnant individuals, and new parents to consult healthcare providers about RSV vaccination or preventive treatments for themselves or their infants.

In addition to RSV vaccines, DHS encourages the public, especially those at higher risk of severe illness, to vaccinate against the flu and COVID-19. This includes pregnant individuals, those aged 65 and older, and those with chronic health conditions.

Vaccination locations are accessible through vaccines.gov or by calling 211 or 877-947-2211.

DHS advises standard preventive measures to mitigate the spread of RSV and other respiratory illnesses. These include frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face, staying home when sick, avoiding close contact with sick individuals, covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wearing masks in crowded settings.

The public can refer to the DHS Weekly Respiratory Report for updated information on the current respiratory virus season.

FAQ: RSV vaccine and health information

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory virus that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be severe, especially in infants and older adults, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services officials.

Recently, Wisconsin has experienced a notable increase in RSV cases, leading to heightened concern among healthcare professionals and the public. This surge has particularly impacted pediatric populations, with an increase in hospitalizations and severe cases reported. The state’s response, including making RSV hospitalizations and pediatric deaths reportable since Nov. 1, reflects the growing need to monitor and address the virus’s impact closely. This escalation in RSV cases has put additional strain on healthcare systems already dealing with other respiratory illnesses like flu and COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of vaccination and public awareness to mitigate the spread and severity of RSV infections.

Answers to common questions about RSV

1. Why were RSV hospitalizations and pediatric deaths not reportable until recently?

RSV hospitalizations and pediatric deaths became reportable in Wisconsin from Nov. 1. This change allows for better tracking and understanding of the impact of RSV.

2. What are the recommendations for RSV vaccinations for pregnant women?

Pregnant individuals should receive one dose of the RSV vaccine between weeks 32 and 36 of pregnancy. This dose is meant to protect the newborn.

3. Can the RSV, COVID-19, flu, and Tdap vaccines be administered together to pregnant individuals?

Yes, these vaccines can be administered together. Pregnant individuals should discuss this with their healthcare providers and ensure they are up to date with these vaccines.

4. What is the RSV vaccine’s effectiveness in older individuals?

The RSV vaccine is recommended for individuals 60 years and older and is about 89% effective in preventing lung infections due to RSV.

5. What are the symptoms and severity of RSV in babies, young children and adults?

RSV typically starts with upper respiratory symptoms. In young children, it can lead to higher fevers and complications like pneumonia. Adults may experience similar symptoms, but severity can vary.

6. Should individuals who fit the demographic for the RSV vaccine consult their healthcare provider before getting vaccinated?

Yes, it is advised to discuss with healthcare providers, especially for those 60 and older, to ensure it’s appropriate given their health situation.

7. How does the RSV vaccine differ from pertussis vaccinations in terms of public health messaging?

The RSV vaccine, particularly for pregnant individuals, is a newer concept to protect newborns, similar to other vaccines like influenza and Tdap.

8. What should parents know about the safety and efficacy of the RSV vaccine for their newborns?