Obituary for Timothy Charles Ball

March 28, 1948 – December 11, 2023

After a long illness, Timothy Charles Ball passed away on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in the comfort of his home under the loving care of his wife and stepson Jack.

Tim served the city of Racine as a firefighter for several years.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Janice; children, Christine (Jim) Windsor, Cheryl (Kevin) Novak; stepchildren, Amanda (Gregg) Goldsworthy, Jack Fojtik; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tim was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathy Kaprelian Ball; and siblings, Terry, David and Bob.

Services

Private services were held.

The family extends a special thank you to the Aurora Hospice team who were nothing short of angelic with their loving care and support to both Tim and his family caregivers.

