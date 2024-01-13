KENOSHA COUNTY — Nearly 3,000 We Energies customers are facing power outages on Jan. 13.

Wisconsinites face power outages

Power outages have been a common occurence given the heavy winter storm that hit on Jan. 12 in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Power outages are happening across Southeastern Wisconsin due to the winter storm on Jan. 12 and low temperatures on Jan. 13. Credit: We Energies

Likewise, frigid temperatures and an active Wind Chill Advisory continue to contribute to the outages.

Power outages continue to impact homeowners and communities. In total, there are 1,336 outages known and reported to the power company.

As of now, Jan. 13, around 7:40 p.m., there are 62,465 customers overall without power.

We Energies serves 1.1 million customers overall.

Communities such as Racine County are also impacted, but on a much smaller scale as only 70 customers are impacted. In Milwaukee County, nearly 30,000 are without power.

We Energies:

We Energies has posted the following statement on their website:

We remain out in force with an army of field crews, including technicians from across Wisconsin and the Midwest, working across southeastern Wisconsin to restore power to customers. Slick roads and gusty winds are impacting travel times and restoration efforts. However, we are working non-stop. We estimate that 85% of our customers who lost power during the storm will have it restored by the end of the day and 98% of customers will be restored by Sunday night. The remaining customers will have their power restored or assigned to a crew by Monday morning. With the bitter cold coming tonight, if you are without power you may want to contact your community to find a local warming location as well as take steps to protect your home from falling temperatures inside the house. As we are better able to estimate individual outage restoration times, we add that information to our outage map as well as self-service channels. We Energies

Power Outage map

To view power outages, visit WE Energies’ outage map online.

Power outage safety measures

WE Energies encourages people to be prepared if the power goes out and to take safety measures.

Courtesy of WE Energies

One such measure is making sure your gas and electric meters remain accessible. Clear snow and/or ice from them regularly, just as you would your sidewalk and driveway.

“We’d ask any customer who loses power to please report it on our app, online, or over the phone. Also, if you see a line down, assume it is energized and stay at least 25 feet away and report it to us or the local police department,” said Amy Jahns, WE Energies spokesperson, told the Racine County Eye last year.

For future preparedness, read how you can prepare your home for power outages and keep your family safe by checking out their tips about cold weather tips online.

Warming Centers

Given the temperatures and many Wisconsinites dealing with power outages it is important that community members turn to local Warming Centers to stay safe.

The Racine County Eye has additional resource information available on their website in addition to the Warming Center locations in Racine and Kenosha Counties.