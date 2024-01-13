SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Southeastern Wisconsin is facing a Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winter Weather Advisory

The Winter Weather Advisory is active now through 3 a.m. on Jan. 14.

Impacted areas

The NWS has issued this weather alert for Racine, Kenosha, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.

This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Expected conditions

The NWS states for the Winter Weather Advisory snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 2 inches is predicted. In addition, blowing and drifting snow is likely to occur contributing to reduced visibility that is expected.

Wind Chill Advisory

The Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Jan. 14 starting at 3 a.m. and will expire at noon.

Impacted areas

The same areas are impacted by the Wind Chill Advisory as the Winter Weather Advisory.

Expected conditions

For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 30 below zero.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Frostbite: Spot and treat

The CDC provides information on avoiding, spotting, and treating frostbite and hypothermia. Credit: CDC Ways to spot and treat hypothermia are provided by the CDC. Credit: CDC

Driving conditions

Slow down when traveling over this weekend and into the week.

Use caution while traveling outside and be sure to wear appropriate clothing such as a coat, hat, and gloves. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Warming Centers

Given the temperatures and many Wisconsinites dealing with power outages it is important that community members turn to local Warming Centers to stay safe.

The Racine County Eye has additional resource information available on their website in addition to the Warming Center locations in Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Power outages

Power outages are occurring in Southeastern Wisconsin given the current winter weather. Read more about the outages in Kenosha on our news website.