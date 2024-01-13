SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Southeastern Wisconsin is facing a Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Winter Weather Advisory
The Winter Weather Advisory is active now through 3 a.m. on Jan. 14.
Impacted areas
The NWS has issued this weather alert for Racine, Kenosha, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties.
This includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.
Expected conditions
The NWS states for the Winter Weather Advisory snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of up 1 to 2 inches is predicted. In addition, blowing and drifting snow is likely to occur contributing to reduced visibility that is expected.
Wind Chill Advisory
The Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Jan. 14 starting at 3 a.m. and will expire at noon.
Impacted areas
The same areas are impacted by the Wind Chill Advisory as the Winter Weather Advisory.
Expected conditions
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills are expected to be as low as 30 below zero.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Frostbite: Spot and treat
Driving conditions
Slow down when traveling over this weekend and into the week.
Use caution while traveling outside and be sure to wear appropriate clothing such as a coat, hat, and gloves. Plan on slippery road conditions.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.
Warming Centers
Given the temperatures and many Wisconsinites dealing with power outages it is important that community members turn to local Warming Centers to stay safe.
The Racine County Eye has additional resource information available on their website in addition to the Warming Center locations in Racine and Kenosha Counties.
Power outages
Power outages are occurring in Southeastern Wisconsin given the current winter weather. Read more about the outages in Kenosha on our news website.
Weather
