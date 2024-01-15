The holidays have just wrapped up and now is the time to start thinking about next year’s festivities by contributing to the 2024 We Energies Cookie Book.
Before putting away the mixer, sprinkles and baking sheets, submit a cookie that aligns with this new year’s theme, “Celebrating Childhood Memories.”
“We want to fill it with recipes celebrating your childhood memories,” said We Energies. “Tell us how certain scents and flavors take you back in time.”
While reflecting on memories and notable moments as a child around the holidays, this year’s book inspires Wisconsinites to keep giving and memory-making at the center of the holidays.
We Energies Cookie Books
Copies of the 2023 We Energies Cookie Book are available online.
The 2024 copy will be available at different distribution events.
