MOUNT PLEASANT — Two trips to a Mount Pleasant store in September allegedly ended with the theft of more than $1,300 in merchandise and four criminal charges filed against a 50-year-old Janesville man.

Shane Clark is charged with felony retail theft, two felony counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of theft. The three felony charges carry a possible maximum prison term of 15 years, six months and a $30,000 fine.

Clark remains free from custody on a $2,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Felony retail theft reported at Menards

Mount Pleasant Police responded to Menards, 3101 S. Oakes Road, on Sept. 20, and spoke to the Loss Prevention Officer, who stated the defendant had stolen merchandise from the store that day and also on Sept. 15.

The employee provided Clark’s license plate number, which showed the vehicle was registered in his name and was used on both dates of the alleged thefts.

At 6:30 p.m., Sept. 15, Clark allegedly took a security doorbell and a WIFi camera off a shelf, and handed it to an unidentified female, who placed it in her purse. The two then left the store without paying for either item, which had a total value of $174.13, the complaint states.

Five days later, Clark and an unidentified male returned to the store. Clark allegedly walked up to the service desk with a “cart full of windows,” and then left without paying for them. The store employee listed the total value at $1,134.69.

The officer compared Clark’s driver’s license photo to the video from the security camera and was able to positively identify him.

Court records show that Clark appeared in Dane County Circuit Court in April on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated (10th or more offense) and had been released on bond. One condition of that bond was to not commit any new crimes, which led to the two bail-jumping counts in this case.

Clark is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on March 4, for a 10 a.m. status conference.