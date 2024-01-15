RACINE — Suspicious behavior by a 47-year-old Racine man led police to attempt a traffic stop on Dec. 28, which turned into two felony charges including possession of cocaine filed last week.

Frederick Price is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer and possession of cocaine, which both carry a possible prison term of three years, six months and a $10,000 fine.

Price remains free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Fleeing an officer, cocaine possession

A Racine Police officer on patrol in the 1400 block of Superior Street observed the defendant’s vehicle with an equipment violation and positioned his squad to initiate a traffic stop. At that point, Price immediately pulled to the side of the road and parked, which led the officer to drive past that location and move to Douglas Avenue to see if the defendant left.

After Price pulled away, the officer attempted a traffic stop in the area of North Wisconsin and English streets, but the defendant fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the vehicle but then drove to the address connected with its registration.

The officer responded to that residence, where he spoke to the defendant’s wife, who stated he had been driving the vehicle. Police then spoke to Price, who admitted he drove the vehicle and fled from the traffic stop.

Price stated he had ingested cocaine just prior to stopping his vehicle. Police searched the driver’s seat of the vehicle, where they found a $1 bill with a white substance surrounding it, along with another under the driver’s seat. The substances in both dollar bills tested positive for cocaine with a total weight of 2.1 grams.

Inside the defendant’s jacket, police found a $20 bill that contained more suspected cocaine.

Criminal court records show the defendant has five previous criminal convictions, including two drug-related charges in 1994 and 1995. Price also was convicted in 1996 of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Price is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Feb. 28, for an 8:30 a.m. status conference.