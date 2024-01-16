Obituary for Beverly Rose Fitch

March 1, 1966 – December 14, 2023

Surrounded by her family, Beverly Rose Fitch, 57, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at her home. She was born in Racine on March 1, 1966, the seventh of seven children of the late Elijah Jones and Mildred Rose Fitch (née Steward).

Beverly Rose Fitch

Beverly had been a resident of Racine her whole life. She graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1984,” and went on to graduate from Gateway Technical College. Beverly was employed by Racine Unified School District for 15 years teaching students in special education.

She was selfless as she dedicated her life to taking care of children, her own children as well as the children in the community. Beverly was a devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Those surviving to cherish her memory include her children, Terrance Fitch, Tiara Fitch, Tianna Fitch, and Kayla Fitch; grandchildren, Amya-Amor, Owen, and Ava; siblings, Barbara, McGee, Ralph, Slack, Judy Fitch; sister-in-law, Shelia Fitch; godchildren, Caden Hicks and Jade Howard; special nephews, Romeno Slack, Rashiek Simmons, Dontay McGee, Brandon McGee, Cameron McGee, Phoenix Baker; special nieces, Latiesha Lambert, Symone Nicks; other nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Steve Slack, Debbie Lambert, Greg Fitch; in-laws, James McGee, Jackie Slack; and her best friend, Ivy Tucker.

Services

Private services were held.

