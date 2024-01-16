Obituary for Connie L. Olsen

January 9, 1955 – January 12, 2024

Connie L. Olsen (née Rashleger), 69, of Racine, passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Friday, Jan. 12, after a courageous five-month battle with cancer.

A lifelong resident of Racine, she was born on Jan. 9, 1955, to the late Robert and Lois (née Zinke) Rashleger. She was a graduate of Park High School Class of ’73, which is also where she met the love of her life, Steven Olsen. They were united in marriage on Sept. 21, 1974, at St. Edwards Catholic Church and Wustum Museum Garden Gazebo.

Connie loved being home raising her children until they were grown, then became a nursing assistant at Siena Center, where she lovingly cared for the Nuns for 27 years.

She loved playing volleyball, traveling and reading, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends, especially at her family’s “special place” in Wild Rose, Wis. She was an avid fan of all Wisconsin sports teams, and especially enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Following in the footsteps of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Connie dedicated her life to caring for others and only saw the positive side of life. She always had kind and encouraging words for everyone she knew. Whenever anyone asked how things were going, her answer was always the same: “Everything is great!”

Her life was a living example of the Bible verse Ephesians 4:32 – “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” Her kind words, contagious laugh and the light she shone upon our world will be deeply missed by many.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 49 years, Steven C. Olsen; daughter, Julie (Rick) Podoba; son, Scott (Liza) Olsen; brothers, Bob (Carolyn) Rashleger, Randy (Terri) Rashleger; sisters, Kathy Pfund, Sue (Nick) Fesko; brothers-in-law, Kirt (Tammy) Olsen, and Craig (Rose) Olsen; her grandchildren; many nephews and nieces; and her beloved cat, Wiley.

Connie L. Olsen was preceded in death by her parents.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating Connie’s life will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mullane and the entire cancer staff at Aurora Oncology, and Hospice Alliance Nurse Julie and Care Aid Aleasia.

Obituary and photo of Connie L. Olsen courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.