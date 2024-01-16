Obituary for Joanne Rae Mayfield

February 2, 1954 – January 9, 2024

Joanne Rae Mayfield (née Steger), 69, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Joanne was born on Feb. 2, 1954, to the late Raymond and Sally (née Tharinger) Steger.

She was united in marriage to Clarence “Gabby” Mayfield on May 17, 1975, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church. Joanne was a 1972 graduate of Washington Park High School, later earning her associate’s degree from Gateway Technical College in 1995.

She was employed as a fan balancer and forklift driver at Ametek Lamb Inc, medically retiring in 1998. Joanne also sold Avon for many years. Joanne loved her time spent at the cottage on Pine Lake with her family. In her free time, Joanne enjoyed trips with her family and friends.

She will be missed by her daughter, Michelle Mayfield; grandchildren, Andreianna and Caleb Mayfield; sisters, Carol (Dick) Deverney, Jacque (Muhammad) Majeed; brother, Steven (Lyn) Steger and sister-in-law, Kathy Reynolds. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joanne is preceded in death by her son, Danny on Dec. 7, 2010; husband, Gabby on Nov. 14, 2015; brother, Jim Reynolds on Jan. 2, 2020; lifelong friend, Angela “Angie” Morales-Hejl on June 4, 2016.

Services

A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Joanne will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in a private ceremony.

