RACINE, KENOSHA AND MILWAUKEE COUNTIES — Kelsey Henderson, a Racine County Fair representative, was crowned the 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs.

Kelsey Henderson, 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs – Credit: Racine County Fair

On Jan. 10, the Wisconsin State Fair officials announced the Racine County Fair Fairest of the Fair was selected at the annual Wisconsin Association of Fairs Convention in the Wisconsin Dells to go forward on a year-long contract promoting Wisconsin’s agricultural, social, cultural and commercial opportunities available at Wisconsin’s fairs throughout the state.

Henderson took home the crown out of a group of 35 talented contestants vying for this coveted position.

She was selected as the Fairest of the Fairs by a panel of three judges representing the fair and agriculture industries as well as the media. This year’s judges were Stephen Asplund, Jeannie Domeyer, and Chris Krautkramer.

About Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program

The Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs program was created 58 years ago to select an ambassador for the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, representing 75 county, district and state fairs in Wisconsin.

This year the crown is being passed on from 2023 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Sharlene Swedlund from Green County.

This year, Henderson will use her communication skills as well as organization, professionalism, and above all, a passion for the fair industry to connect with Wisconsinites and beyond.

This year, she is dedicated to traveling the state and serving as an official ambassador of the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, which takes place August 1-11 in West Allis, Wis.

Individuals interested in competing in future Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs contests should contact their county or district Fair board for more information or visit WiFairs.com.

About Kelsey Henderson

Kelsey Henderson, 2024 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs – Credit: Racine County Fair

Fairgoers can expect to see Henderson greeting them and special guests performing as the master of ceremonies for events, participating in various contests, and representing the State Fair.

The 21-year-old has spent the year representing the Racine County Fair before being elected to her new position.

She is the daughter of Craig and Sue Henderson of Kenosha, Wis.

Currently, Henderson is studying Agricultural Business at Iowa State University. Following her studies, beginning in 2025, she is expected to take on a full-time role at John Deere as a Marketing and Customer Support Development Program Representative.

Her enrollment in the fair system is grand. She was an active 4-H member for 10 years and an FFA member, holding a variety of leadership positions.

“We are excited to have Kelsey take on this important role as Fairest of the Fairs,” said Shari Black, CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “Kelsey’s education, experience, and participation in Fairs will serve her well as she travels throughout Wisconsin, promoting the Wisconsin State Fair and Fairs around the state.”

A word from the Fairest of the Fair

On the Racine County Fair Facebook page, Kelsey addressed the community stating:

“It was an extreme honor to represent Racine County at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs convention during the Fairest competition. I feel blessed to represent Racine County and the amazing people, fair, fair board, and community that make Racine County the great place it is.” Kelsey Henderson

Other award winners

The following other contestants received awards:

First runner-up: Ellie Szczech, 20, representing the Waukesha County Fair

Second runner-up: Amalia Draxler, 19, representing the St. Croix County Fair

Third runner-up: Aubrey Schlimgen, 20, representing the Dane County Fair

Fourth runner-up: Aleah Hunter, 19, representing the Trempealeau County Fair

Follow Kelsey’s journey on Facebook by visiting the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs page.