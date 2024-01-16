Obituary for Paul Steven Boese

Paul Steven Boese, 84, of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 11, 2024. Steve, as he liked to be called, was born on March 14, 1939, in Racine to Duane Boese and Eleanora Zitka Boese.

He graduated from Horlick High School and served in the U.S. Army. After several positions at Racine area companies, Steve proudly went to work at S.C. Johnson-Waxdale where he worked 24 years before retiring in 2000.

Steve married the love of his life, June Charbogian Boese, on June 26, 1965. 58 years of marriage was a testament to his love and loyalty. They had two children, Jeffrey and Jennifer, of whom he was incredibly proud.

Steve was outgoing and gregarious, making strangers, family and friends laugh at his funny quips. At the same time, he loved his solitude and would read for hours in his library den. He was creative, frequently coming up with new ideas for TV commercials and creating abstract art pieces.

He was proud of his Bohemian heritage, loved his 1950 Chrysler Imperial, unique music genres, crime fiction, old westerns, yearly vacations at Fence Lake in Minocqua, estate sale shopping with his wife and singing “5 Golden Rings” at the annual family Christmas celebration. He attended Racine Bible Church all his adult life.

Steve is survived by his wife (June); children (Jeff and Jenny); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sharon Charbogian Leiber, Cynthia (Charbogian) and Jeff Stewart, Mark and Linda (Gunderson) Charbogian, Donna Casperson Boese, Nancy (Charbogian) and Rob Jorgensen; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Paul Steven Boese was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jon.

While they will miss him terribly, his family would want you to know he is home now with his Savior, Jesus, and they rejoice in knowing they will see him again. They also know Steve would want you to know that the same gift is available to you (John 3:16).

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Calling hours will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private burial will be held.

Donations may be made to Racine Bible Church or Pacific Garden Mission.

