Obituary for Ryan J. Essman

August 20, 1978 – January 11, 2024

With a heavy heart, we announce that Ryan J. Essman, 45, passed away at home on Jan. 11, 2024.

Ryan J. Essman

Ryan was born on Aug. 20, 1978, to Dan and Wendy Essman. Ryan grew up in Waterford attending St. Thomas Grade School, Fox River Middle School, and then graduated from Waterford High School in 1996. After high school, he attended WCTC and graduated with a degree in hotel and restaurant management.

After working at the Cotton Picker and Cotton Exchange in his early career, Ryan moved to Madison in 2001 to work in hotel management. In 2021, Ryan decided to return to Waterford to be closer to family.

Ryan had a lifelong love of sports. Starting at a young age, he played soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis. Those who knew Ryan, know that he was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed all types of fishing.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Dan and Wendy; brother, Mike (Jodi); and his sister, Lindsey (Jake) Molgaard. Ryan was a loving uncle to Ava, Chloe, Ella, and Caleb. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ryan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jack and Rose Essman and Robert and Jane Prailes; uncle, Jim Prailes, and aunts, Diane and Pat Prailes.

Services

A celebration of Ryan’s life will take place at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Community Church Waterford, 455 S Jefferson St. The memorial gathering will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Ryan J. Essman courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.