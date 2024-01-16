RACINE — SC Johnson has granted $20,000 to The Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, 800 Villa St., to support the organization’s operations in 2024.

Julia Witherspoon, founder of Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, reads to a sea of children at an event. – Credit: Racine County Eye photo

Cops ‘N Kids started operations in 1998 with a foundation that enables and empowers all children to strive towards fundamental successes in life through reading.

The nonprofit works to reach at-risk youth and further a connection with Racine’s community policing efforts through children’s literacy programs.

Young learners receive hands-on education and receive books at no cost. Those enrolled in programs also have an important link to law enforcement as officers and other law enforcement personnel read to students and build trust.

SC Johnson invests in Racine’s youth

“The grant provided by SC Johnson will allow us to continue to curve the reading deficiencies in our community,” stated Ron Tatum, Cops ‘N Kids board president. “This will allow us to obtain and create more data mechanisms to measure reading effectiveness through our programs and allow us to upgrade many of our resources to do so to include books. We could not do what we do without the support of SC Johnson.”

SC Johnson, a family company, was founded in Racine in 1886 and believes that a more sustainable, healthier and transparent world that inspires people and creates opportunities isn’t just possible – it’s their responsibility, according to a release from the nonprofit.

Their commitment and investment to this Racine nonprofit works to create a better world today and for future generations.

Get enrolled and involved with Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center

Those interested in enrolling their child in classes at Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center can contact the center by calling 262-632-1606.

Get involved by giving used children’s books, school supplies, and financial support year-round at their Villa Street location or online at www.cops-n-kids.org.