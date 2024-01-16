Obituary for Sharyn M. Hackman

August 31, 1940 – December 15, 2023

Sharyn M. Hackman, 83, of Racine, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. She was born in McBain, Mich., on Aug. 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Daniel and Anne (née Benedict) Sprecksel.

Sharyn spent many enjoyable years working at the Kenosha Country Club. She enjoyed crafting and working in her garden.

Surviving are her two daughters, Lori (Michael) Lavin, of Racine, and Lynne (Jim Hampton) of Minneapolis, Minn.; three grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Lursen, of Shell Rock, Ia., Emily (fiancé, Ryan Doser) Lavin, of Des Moines, Ia., and Andrew Lavin, of Rochester, Minn.; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lursen; and sister, Marie “Ree Ree,” of Kenosha.

In addition to her parents, Sharyn was preceded in death by two brothers, Rocky and Bruce Sprecksel; and her stepfather, Pete Romano.

Services

In keeping with Sharyn’s wish, there will be no service at this time.

For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Heart Association.

Obituary and photo of Sharyn M. Hackman courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.