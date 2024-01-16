CALEDONIA — A nearly two-year-old investigation into the theft of more than $5,000 in stolen checks led to four criminal charges – including two felonies – against a 26-year-old Kenosha woman.

Aaliyah Bell is charged with felony counts of forgery and identification theft as a party to a crime, along with misdemeanor counts of theft as a party to a crime and nine misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Each of the felonies carries a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine.

Bell is free from custody on a $250 cash bond.

The criminal complaint: Stolen checks reported at assisted living center

An officer with the Caledonia Police Department was dispatched on March 1, 2022, to the Parkview Garden Assisted Living Center, 5321 Douglas Ave., for a report of a resident who stated that eight checks had been stolen from his residence.

The man stated all eight had been taken from his checkbook in his bedroom. Of the eight, three checks had been cashed, one for $2,000, one for $1,750 and one for $1,550.

Police spoke with the bank and learned the one for $2,000 was written out to the defendant, while two others were written out to another woman. All three checks contained the victim’s signature, but he stated he didn’t write any of them.

The check written out to Bell also had her signature on it and was deposited into her account, which had the same address that law enforcement has for her, the complaint states.

According to the victim, he doesn’t know the defendant and did not give her permission to write out a check on his behalf.

Criminal court records show that Bell had been released from custody on bond in three separate Kenosha County cases. As part of the bond, she was ordered not to commit any further crimes, which led to the nine misdemeanor bail-jumping charges.

Bell is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Jan. 17, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.