A traffic stop for speeding in August led to a total of 12 criminal charges filed against a 22-year-old Chicago woman.

Sanaa Byrd faces four felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, four misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle and four misdemeanor counts of child neglect.

Each of the felonies carries a maximum total prison term of 10 years and a $25,000 fine.

Byrd remains free from custody on a $10,000 signature bond.

The criminal complaint: Traffic stop for speeding turns into 4 counts of child neglect and more

An officer with the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped Byrd’s vehicle for traveling 94 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway KR near 113th Ave., in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

The trooper observed four young children in the backseat, ages 1, 2, 5 and 5, who were not secured in child safety restraints. The trooper also detected an odor of intoxicants and burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, the trooper observed a “still smoking” marijuana cigarette, along with a red Solo cup with intoxicants inside. Byrd, who had “dilated and glossy eyes,” according to the trooper, admitted she was drinking and smoking before driving, the complaint states.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Byrd then refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. She told the trooper, “I’m from Chicago, and I know this is illegal. You not supposed to do all this.”

Byrd further stated she was able to drive her car as she began to lose her balance. She was transported to the hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Byrd is due back in Racine County Circuit Court for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing on Jan. 17.