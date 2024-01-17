RACINE COUNTY — Get ready to glide and slide into ice skating at the Village of Waterford’s Ice Rink located at Ten Club Park, located along S. 1st Street. The ice rink is officially ready for skaters.

Ice skating season in session

The new rink now features chillers to allow for longer and more consistent use of the rink so that visitors can stay laced up and on the ice longer.

It is located within a small park in the heart of Waterford along the Fox River, making the environment suitable for all, especially families.

The rink is for figure skating only; hockey will not be allowed.

Hours of operation

The rink is open for use daily through February unless otherwise noted. Ice skating is also weather-dependent.

The rink at Ten Club Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rentals available

The Lion’s Club of Waterford will be hosting the concession stand for skate rentals and beverages/snacks. Skate rental is $1 per rental.

Nobel Brothers Creamery & Burger along with 1st Choice Property Rental are sponsoring a portion of the rentals to make it affordable for visitors.

Ice skates can be rented:

Fridays: 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturdays: noon to 9 p.m.

Sundays: noon to 9 p.m.

More information can be found online.