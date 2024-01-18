RACINE — The Racine Art Museum’s (RAM) 15th Annual International Peeps® Art Exhibition is seeking artists with a sugar tooth and creative eye to be a part of a one-of-a-kind art exhibit happening this upcoming spring.

Back again, the untraditional exhibition showcases art made from or inspired by colorful marshmallow Peeps® Candy made by artists from Racine County and beyond.

Anne Bernard-Pattis, Highland Park, Ill. | Peeps Bunny at the Savoy | Screenprint, chine collé, and paper – Credit: RAM

Calling all creatives

In former shows, Peeps® have been transformed into art pieces using art-making mediums such as painting, ceramics, screen-printing, woodworking, papier mâché, and many more.

Now this year, from jewelry to paintings, dioramas, and beyond, artists are encouraged to create a Peep piece of their choosing.

Artists of all ages are invited to participate. Artists can enter as an individual or with a group, either with an organization or independently.

In addition, the exhibition is free to enter.

15 years of Peeps® creativity

“Each year, the show’s popularity draws thousands of visitors to RAM, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. 200 enthusiastic creators submitted art for last year’s RAM 14th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition, resulting in the display of more than 140 one-of-a-kind pieces to the public,” said RAM in a news release.

Throughout the past 15 years, RAM has referred to this beloved exhibition as a melting pot of creative expression.

This show, which is unique to Racine, encourages artists to step out of their comfort zones.

Artists do this by working with a unique material — marshmallows – also known as Peeps®. Incorporating this sweet treat into various art projects makes for a sweet show and gallery of pieces.

For fun and for competition

The entries for the 2024 show will be judged for awards by a panel of experts, based on creativity and the best use or representation of Peeps®, according to RAM.

Those who visit the museum are invited to nominate their favorite piece in the exhibition for the coveted Peeples Choice Award, which will be announced after the end of the show.

Since 2021, a single entrant each year has also been chosen for the RAM Postcard Award where their piece is reproduced and sold as postcards in the RAM Museum Store.

Hop to it and enter

Entries must be entered using one of the following methods:

In-person drop-off on March 8 and 9 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Shipped, along with attached entry form, to arrive no later than March 7 to: Racine Art Museum

441 Main St.

Racine, WI, 53403



Further information and a downloadable entry form are available on the RAM website.