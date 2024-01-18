Obituary for Benjamin Franklin Brown

January 22, 1934 – December 17, 2023

Benjamin Franklin Brown, age 89, passed away Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at his residence. He was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Hayward, Wis., son of the late Benjamin and Frieda (née Rolfe) Brown. Benjamin was the oldest of 22 siblings.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 stationed in Germany. Benjamin was married to Charlene Sura from 1961-1975. On Oct. 15, 1977, he was united in marriage to Patricia Stublaski who survives him.

Benjamin had been employed by St. Luke’s Hospital as lead fireman in the Engineering Dept for over 50 years, retiring and then working part time at Ascension All Saints until January 2022 for a total of 61 years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing especially during SALMON-A-RAMA. He also bowled most of his life up until early 2022 at the age of 88. In his most recent years, he enjoyed a good game of cribbage with friends. Benjamin will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia; children, Therese (Kenneth) Pratt, Cathy (Keith) Christman, Benjamin Brown Jr., Christopher (Bonnie) Christensen; grandchildren, Troy (Chelsea) Watkins, Nathan (Paige) Pratt, Tanya Watkins, Ryan (Eryka) Christman, Adam Christman, Annika, Caden, Jaxon, and Leah Christensen, Nicholas (Kacey) Brown; great-grandchildren, Graycen, Aubrey E., Aubrey M., Aiden, Calum, Mona, Fallon, and Callie; brothers, Richard (Joyce) Brown, Don (Carol) Brown, Art (Deb) Truitt; sister, Laurel Sutton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Brown; and 17 siblings.

Services

Services will be held in the summer.

Obituary and photo of Benjamin Franklin Brown courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.