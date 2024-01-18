Obituary for Betty Ann Decker

November 11, 1943 – January 11, 2024

During the morning hours of Jan. 11, 2024, Betty Ann Decker passed from this life surrounded by her loving family.

Betty Ann Decker

Betty was born in Racine on Armistice Day, Nov. 11, 1943, to the late Lois Mae (née Niebur) Kropp and John M. Kropp. Sadly, John was killed in action during World War II before Betty had a chance to meet him.

In 1952 her mother married Jerome Kaplan, a wonderful man who loved and supported Betty as his own. Betty was a patriot and proud that both of her fathers served during the War. In 2010 Betty satisfied a lifelong yearning by visiting her father’s gravesite located in the Ardennes American Military Cemetery in Belgium.

Betty was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish where she graduated from grade school in 1957. She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1961 and attended Dominican College for two years.

She met the love of her life, Patrick Decker, at a high school dance party. It was love at first sight for both of them. They were married on Sept. 14, 1963, and were inseparable for the next 60 plus years.

Betty was a loving and nurturing mother who worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for her children. She served as a teacher’s aide, participated in the PTA, and volunteered countless hours to the Brownies, Girl Scouts, and Cub Scouts. She was always one of the mothers in the bleachers and enjoyed it immensely.

She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family most especially over the holidays. She loved dogs, and always had a faithful spaniel or terrier by her side. Over the years she held jobs with Wisconsin Natural Gas, Racine Dental Group and Family Chiropractic.

Betty is survived by her husband, Patrick, who stood by her side through the joys and challenges of a lifetime together. Their enduring love is a testament to the commitment and bond that they shared.

Betty is further survived by her daughter, Christine Decker; sons, Joseph (Jane) Decker, Stephen (Maneeka) Decker; grandchildren, Ferris Dhane, Alec Decker, Sydney Decker; sisters, Donna Lepianka (Ron Witt), Linda (Tim) Akin; brother, Robert Kaplan; sister-in-law, Kathy Pfefferle; brothers-in-law, Tom (Joanne) Decker, Daniel Decker, Michael (Joye Landish) Decker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Earl and Mary Decker; aunt, Betty Cleven; uncles, Bill (Ida) Niebur, Burt Niebur; brothers-in-law, James Decker, Bernie Lepianka; and sister-in-law, Cindy Decker.

A special mention to the late Liz and Elmer Wyle, special friends of the family that provided immeasurable love and support to Betty during the economically challenging early years of her life. She loved them dearly.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie St., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in honor of Betty Ann Decker to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402.

The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff at Park View Gardens memory care facility in Racine that helped Betty through the final days of life with the utmost compassion, constant support and knowledge.

Obituary and photo of Betty Ann Decker courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.