Obituary for Dennis D. Oertel

October 8, 1945 – January 9, 2024

Dennis D. Oertel is now in the presence of his Lord and Savior, with his son Eric and his parents. He was 78. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2024.

Dennis D. Oertel

He was born in Winter Haven, Fla., and moved to Racine when he was 1 year old with his parents, Clifford and Juanita Oertel.

He met his future wife while attending Park High School and was united in marriage in 1965 to Dianne Cowan at St. Rose Church in Racine.

Dennis asked Jesus Christ into his life in the early ‘70s. He was a leader in AWANA and was a helper to many people. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids.

He worked at J. I. Case as a machine repairman and tool and die maker. He left Case and went to Chrysler, where he retired from. Then he took a part time job at the DNR in the Wildlife Division.

He loved the outdoors, and was a hunter and fisherman. He loved going to Eagle River, Wis., and Necedah, Wis.

After his retirement in 2010 he finally got to live his dream. He moved to Necedah where he had a little homestead. There, he raised chickens and rabbits, had a vegetable garden and orchard and was surrounded by woods. He also loved his three dogs, Dixie, Archie and Willie.

He left behind his wife, Dianne (Cowan) Oertel, daughter, Lisa (Scott) Acker; grandchildren, Brandon, Jonathan, and Alyssa Acker; brother, Mike (Sue) Oertel; niece, Melisa Oertel, and nephew, Kurt (Jenny) Oertel, Patrick and Paige Oertel; very close friends, Mike, and Heidi Zirnhelt, who were more like family; also, many other friends and relatives are too numerous to mention.

In addition to his son and parents, Dennis D. Oertel was preceded in death by his in-laws, Lewis and Rose Cowan.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Pastor Jack Austin from Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Dennis’ favorite charity, St. Jude.

Obituary and photo of Dennis D. Oertel courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.