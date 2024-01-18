Obituary for Edward C. Buhler
June 1, 1961 – January 3, 2024
Edward C. Buhler, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at his home in Milwaukee. Edward was born in Racine, June 1, 1961, the son of Mary (née Ingles) Buhler and the late James Buhler.
Ed graduated from Waterford Union High School on June 8, 1979. Ed enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1979 and served as an Assaultman. Upon the completion of his active duty, he worked as a Facility Operating Engineer (Machinist) until his retirement in 2019.
Ed enjoyed fishing, working on automobiles and home projects. He was lighthearted and loved to make people laugh and have a good time. He loved the special time with his family, his daughter, and his dog Mandy who never left his side.
Survivors include his daughter, Shannon Buhler; mother, Mary Buhler; sister, Victoria (Richard) Hoch; brother, William (Jessie) Buhler; sister, Gloria (Matthew) Scott; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his father, James.
Services
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Carson officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment with full military honors will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Obituary and photo of Edward C. Buhler courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.
