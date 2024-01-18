RACINE COUNTY — K9 Rhea, the first K9 officer to serve on the Sturtevant Police Department has officially retired.

K9 Officer Rhea has officially retired after 6 1/2 years on the force. – Credit: SPD

As of Jan. 16, 2023, K9 Rhea is officially trading her time on patrol duty for retirement duty.

She spent 6 and a half years of working as a K9 officer serving and protecting Sturtevant, Racine County, and her handler.

K9’s start at Sturtevant

Rhea was paired with female handler Ofc. Tonia Lamster.

It took a year of fundraising that started in 2016, but by 2017, the Sturtevant Police Department added a K9 Unit to their department.

According to Racine County Eye records, the German Shepherd was trained by City of Racine police officer Steve Beale.

As a K9 handler himself, and decades of experience training dogs, his expertise allowed K9 Rhea to serve the way she did alongside her dedicated partner.

Community thankful for K9 Rhea’s service

Credit: SPD The Racine Policeman’s Ball, an annual event that raises funds for Racine County K9 teams, thanked Rhea for her service and compiled a video of her at work throughout the years. They publicly posted the video on Facebook. The video can be watched here.

In addition, the organization posted a clip showcasing community members who came out to support Rhea and her handler as they celebrated her last shift as a working K9.

Racine County Dispatcher reflects

During her final call, the dispatcher highlighted that Rhea had 100s of deployments including sniffing for drugs, assisting arrests, and tracking criminals and missing people.

K9 Rhea’s “very loud” bark is one that the dispatchers will miss, as noted during the final call.

Endless hours of playing ball, chewing on her favorite toy Lamb Chop, and receiving endless belly rubs is how K9 Rhea aims to spend her upcoming days.

Watch the final call here.

