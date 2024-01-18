Obituary for Mark Wayne Jaber

June 1, 1967 – January 7, 2024

Mark Wayne Jaber, 56, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born in Racine on June 1, 1967, to the late Michael and Sharon Jaber.

Mark Wayne Jaber

Mark met Renee Hoaglund while employed at Ascension All Saints and they married in the summer of 2014. He enjoyed photography, and spending time with family and friends.

Mark spent a lot of his adult life as a chef enjoying new recipes and sharing his love for cooking with others. Mark was also an avid Packers fan and was able to watch them make the playoffs.

He is survived by wife, Renee Hoaglund; daughter, Samantha Jaber; stepchildren, Stephanie Miller and Steven Hoaglund; grandchildren, Ethan Wojciechowski, Alexis Miller, Ella Miller and Addicyn Miller; his dog, Carly; and many more special family and friends.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Mark’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Norman Lynch for guiding Mark in his spiritual journey.

Obituary and photo of Mark Wayne Jaber courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.