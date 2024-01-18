Obituary for Michael Harold Ager
August 26, 1956 – January 8, 2024
Michael Harold Ager, 67, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday morning, Jan. 8, 2024.
Michael was born in Racine on Aug. 26, 1956, to the late Harold and Marie (née Durben) Ager. He faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps from 1974-1975.
Surviving are his brother, Frank (Gloria) LaBoda, Jr.; sister, Sue (Gary) Craanen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by sisters, Cheryl (Robert) Bokelman and Karen Karaba.
Services
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
