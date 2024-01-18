RACINE — A woman facing seven felony counts relating to child sexual assault was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Kerry Hughes, 41, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child sexual assault, using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, causing a child to view sex acts, exposing genitals to a child and possession of child pornography.

Kerry Hughes is charged with several felonies, including two for sexual assault of a child under 13. – Credit: Racine County Jail

The accuser was 12 years old when the alleged abuse began.

A status hearing was scheduled for March 15 before Judge Toni Young.

Another teen between the ages of 12 and 15 has come forward to allege the defendant solicited sex from him through text. That investigation is ongoing.

Case history: Child sexual assault reported, corroborated

The investigation into the allegations began when someone from Child Protective Services contacted an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 28, 2023, with information on a possible child sex crime.

A forensic interview of the child occurred on Jan. 3 at the Child Advocacy Center, in Milwaukee, where the accuser corroborated the accusations.

He alleged Hughes began texting him last August, and the texts progressively “got worse.”

Specifically, the boy stated, “We started texting, and then I tried to stop and then I kept going. … then I kept texting, and then it started getting worse and worse. We started talking about bad things and then pictures.”

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told investigators sometime between August and November of 2023, he was at a sleepover with the defendant’s son at their house when Hughes texted him and told him to come to the bathroom downstairs. When the boy arrived in the bathroom, the defendant allegedly closed the door, began to kiss him and then began to touch him. Eventually, the boy stopped the kissing because he “didn’t want to anymore.” At that time, he was 12 years old.

The complaint also states the child told investigators there was another incident when the two were in a car in the parking lot of Burlington High School and Hughes allegedly sexually assaulted him.

The boy also told investigators about “bad texting,” which included the defendant sending several completely nude photographs of herself to him. The boy said he sent one of himself and stated he “immediately regretted it.”

Hughes allegedly told him to delete the photos and contents of their conversations because “if he doesn’t tell anyone, they both won’t get into any trouble.”

However, the complaint states there was a person Hughes was confiding in and that person corroborated the allegations.

Hughes remains in custody at the Racine County Jail. Bail was reduced from $250,000 to $25,000 during court proceedings on Wednesday. If released, the defendant was ordered to surrender her passport.