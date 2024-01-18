Obituary for Raymond Booth Duckworth

September 10, 1930 – December 19, 2023

Raymond Booth Duckworth, 93, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Pleasant Point Senior Living.

Raymond Booth Duckworth

Raymond was born to the late Cecil Sr. and Jeanette (Broersma Booth) Duckworth on Sept. 10, 1930, in Blue Earth, Minn.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Bahr on July 4, 1953, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Racine.

Raymond served in the United States Air Force in the early 1950s. He worked for Massey Ferguson for 37 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hiking, and biking. Raymond also enjoyed golfing and walking his dogs. He was an avid photographer.

Raymond will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Shirley: children, Conrad Duckworth, Kathy (Dallas) Heikkinen of Batavia, Ill., Ellen (Tom) Everding of Darien, Ill., and Greg Duckworth.

In addition to his wife and children, he leaves behind seven grandchildren, Damon Heikkinen (Cale Larson), Kimberly, Tanner, Jacob, Ella, Caden, and Lacie Duckworth; sisters-in-law, Mary Lana Duckworth and Nancy Gall; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Raymond is preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara Thorsen and Shirley Coronado; brother, Cecil Duckworth Jr.; and one infant son.

Services

Private services for Raymond will be held. His final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorials in Raymond’s name may be directed to the American Diabetes Association and/or the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Obituary and photo of Raymond Booth Duckworth courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.