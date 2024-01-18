RAYMOND, WI — The recall effort against Raymond Board of Education members Gwen Keller and Janell Wise has been certified. The election will be Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Mitchell Berman confirmed that he received two email messages from board Clerk Amanda Faluschi at 1:35 p.m. with one certification of sufficiency each for Keller and Wise.

Majority of recall signatures certified

Gwen Keller

Janell Wise

Of the 666 and 667 signatures collected against them, respectively, Faluschi certified 640 for the effort to unseat Keller and 624 for the effort against Wise.

“This is good news,” Berman said. “The certification for both board members shows that you can’t dismiss the will of the people.”

Keller and Wise challenged more than 170 signatures each, and Berman said Faluschi’s decision shows the statements made against the recall committee were lies.

“This shows our statements were true and the lies they told to discredit us were themselves discredited,” he added.

Recall election scheduled for Feb. 27

State statute dictates the election be held six Tuesdays after certification, and it will essentially be two elections conducted simultaneously. Residents wishing to run for either Keller’s or Wise’s seat will have to file nomination papers indicating for which seat they’re running.

A primary could be held if more than one candidate files against Keller and/or Wise. If one is necessary, it will be held on Feb. 27 and the general election for one or both seats will take place Tuesday, March 26.

Interested parties have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 to submit their nomination papers.

Racine County Eye reached out to Keller and Wise for comment, and we will update this story when/if we hear from them.