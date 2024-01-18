RACINE — The $120 million redevelopment of Regency Mall moved forward Tuesday after the Racine Common Council unanimously approved a major amendment to the planned conditional use permit.

The amendment would allow for a three-phase redevelopment:

(Phase 1) The demolition of 400,000 square feet – or roughly half of the existing Regency Mall – for the construction of a new Woodman’s Market, gas station and car wash.

(Phase II) The construction of 280 apartments on the back side of the mall where the movie theater used to be.

(Phase III) The addition of retail and restaurants.

John Mulherin, of Hull Property Group in Augusta, Ga., discussed phase 1 of the redevelopment.

He said the plan anticipated opening Woodman’s in the third quarter of 2025. For that to happen, they will have to have the site ready to go in July for construction.

“For that to take place, we’ve got to get going pretty quick,” Mulherin said.

In fact, the company hopes to start demolition on Feb. 1, pending approval of the building plan by the State of Wisconsin.

Mulherin said the demolition would begin with the big box stores and then move to the interior of the mall.

Redevelopment of Regency Mall

He said the redevelopment of Regency Mall would be “like a high tide that lifts all boats.”

“That amount of economic activity that’s going to be generated by Woodman’s is going to lead to additional economic activity throughout the retail corridor,” Mulherin said.

He added the anticipated successful redevelopment of Regency Mall will be a case study in how to revive a struggling mall.

TID 30 boundaries – Credit: City of Racine Department of City Development

Hull Property Group acquired Regency Mall in 2016 with the goal of redevelopment. During the planning stage, several of the anchor stores went out of business and then COVID hit. As a result, the initial plan was scrapped and a new one undertaken, which included Woodman’s.

Woodman’s Markets

Fox Arneson Construction, of Madison, submitted plans to the city indicating construction on the Racine Woodman’s would take about a year, from summer 2024 – summer 2025.

The plans call for a grocery and liquor store, a gas station with 10 dispensers, a convenience store, a car wash, and an oil change center. The liquor store will have its own entrance separate from the grocery store but will require a liquor license from Public Safety and Licensing moving forward.

The grocery store will be open 24 hours a day while the liquor store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The bulk of the deliveries to the store would take place from 5 a.m. – 6 p.m. and there would be approximately 20-30 deliveries a day with minimal deliveries on Saturday.

The new store represents approximately 234 new jobs. The company touts the fact that employees have good health insurance, paid vacations, paid holidays, and time-and-a-half pay on Sundays. The company describes its health insurance package as “virtually free” to the employees.

TID 30: How it works

The redevelopment of Regency Mall is moving forward with a developer’s TID (tax increment district).

A developer’s TID is pay-go, which means there are no up-front payments. The first year of the TID is the base year. As the value of the property increases due to improvements, there is a difference between the base value and the increased value, which is called an increment. The city will continue to collect the base value in property taxes while the increment is set aside for the development.

TID 30 encompasses 138 acres, including High Ridge Center, and was created to pay the costs of development incentives, estimated at $22 million, which in turn provide commercial, retail and residential development.