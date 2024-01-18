WISCONSIN — Another snowfall is predicted for multiple counties in Wisconsin this evening on Jan. 18 into the morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

This weather alert is provided by NWS to inform and provide details about potential severe weather events happening within the next seven days.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east-central Wisconsin, south-central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin.

At this time, Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth are impacted.

Wisconsinites this afternoon and tonight can expect light snow that will overspread across the southern part of the state.

Following into this evening and looking into the overnight hours, snow accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected.

Looking ahead at the snowy weather

Looking ahead on Friday there will be light snow lingering into Friday morning, especially over eastern Wisconsin.

The Friday morning commute will be impacted by the light snowfall in these locations per NWS.

Along with the snow, bitter cold wind chills may return Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Warming Centers

Warming centers are available in Racine and Kenosha County. Utilize these places as a resource if you or someone you know is in need. The Racine County Eye has additional resource information available on its website in addition to the Warming Center locations in Racine and Kenosha Counties. Racine County Community Resource Directory

Driving conditions

Slow down when traveling when snow is present. Use caution while traveling outside and be sure to wear appropriate clothing such as a coat, hat, and gloves. Plan on slippery road conditions.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.