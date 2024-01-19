Obituary for Angel R. Ortiz

March 22, 1936 – January 14, 2024

Angel R. Ortiz, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Angel R. Ortiz

Angel was born in Cotulla, Texas, on March 22, 1936, to Lorenzo and Epigmenia (née Rodriguez) Ortiz. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army.

Angel attended Durham Business College where he earned a degree in bookkeeping, graduating in 1957. Angel married Sara Quintanilla on June 22, 1963, celebrating 60 years of marriage. Angel was employed by Twin Disc for 32 years.

Among his interests, Angel enjoyed fishing up north with Sara and their entire family, was an avid bowler, enjoyed occasional visits to the casino and seeing family in Texas.

Surviving are his wife, Sara; sons, Adan (Jeanne Somers) Ortiz of Wild Rose, Wis., David (Gilbert Larson) Ortiz of Racine, and Juan (Mari Hamilton) Ortiz of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren; great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; two brothers; three sisters and their spouses; and sister-in-law, Janie Spaulding.

Angel was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Epigmenia; brothers, Arcenio Alejo R. and Lorenzo Amador R. Ortiz; and a brother-in-law.

Services

Services for Angel will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 25 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Father Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo of Angel R. Ortiz courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.