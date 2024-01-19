RACINE — A bench warrant was issued Wednesday after a woman failed to appear in court who was facing charges of driving under the influence with four children in the car under the age of five years old.

Sanaa L. Byrd, 22, of Chicago, was charged with four counts of recklessly endangering safety, four counts of OUI with passengers under the age of 16 years old, and four counts of child neglect.

First bench warrant issued

This was the second time the defendant failed to appear in court on this case. A bench warrant was issued on Oct. 5 after she failed to appear in court for an initial appearance. A $12,500 bond was forfeited.

She was arrested and booked back into the Racine County Jail on Jan. 3, 2024. At that time, she was given a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 17, but for the second time, she did not show, and a new bench warrant was issued.

Case history

Byrd was stopped by a trooper from the Wisconsin State Patrol for allegedly traveling 94 mph in a 45 zone. The stop occurred on Highway KR near 113th Ave in Mount Pleasant.

According to the criminal complaint, the trooper observed the defendant had four children in the car. The ages of the children were later determined to be 1 years old, 2 years old, and two 5-year-olds – none of whom were in properly restrained.

The trooper allegedly could smell alcohol and the smell of burning marijuana. The trooper alleged a burning marijuana cigarette and a red solo cup with an intoxicant drink were in plain view. The trooper could also allegedly see the driver’s eyes were dilated and glossy.

According to the criminal complaint, Byrd failed the field sobriety tests and refused the preliminary breath test.

She allegedly told the trooper she could drive her car even as she lost her balance.

A bond forfeiture hearing will be held on Feb. 19.