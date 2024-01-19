Obituary for Cora Johnson Dykstra

July 3, 1929 – January 16, 2024

Cora Johnson Dykstra, formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2024, at home in Crivitz, Wis. Cora was born on July 3, 1929, to Leona and Casper Johnson.

She graduated from Horlick High School in 1947. She was married to Samuel Dykstra at Trinity Methodist Church in Racine.

Cora was employed for many years by Western Publishing Company in the Customer Service Department. Upon retirement, she moved to Crivitz, Wis., where she was a member of Faith Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Cora enjoyed playing the piano and organ, writing poetry, singing, roller skating and playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Cora is survived by daughters, Sandra Gottfredsen and Barbara Greene; sister in law, Doris (Hoeft) Johnson; six grandchildren, Dr. Kimberly Gottfredsen, Melissa Gottfredsen, Gary (Jessica) Gottfredsen Jr, Christa (David) Keller, Carl S. Greene (Breanna), Curtis (Elizabeth) Greene.

Also surviving her are seven great-grandchildren; Rylee, Wyatt, Jaxon, Raven, Paityn, Dawson, and Isabela. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents, Leona and Casper Johnson; husband, Samuel Dykstra; sons-in-law, Gary Gottfredsen Sr., and Carl W. Greene; two sisters and their husbands, Marjorie and H. Ray Erickson, Shirley and Kenneth P Fox; and her brother, Thomas Casper Johnson.

Services

Funeral services will be held at noon on Jan. 26 at Sturino Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Special thanks to friends, family and Heartland Hospice for their loving care of Cora and family.

