Obituary for Dennis J. Wieland

August 22, 1952 – January 13, 2024

With hope in the resurrection, Reverend Dennis J. Wieland entered eternal life on Jan. 13, 2024, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Dennis J. Wieland

Father Wieland was born in Racine on Aug. 22, 1952, to Loretta (née Dederich) and Frederick Wieland. He attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from Washington Park High School. In 1987, Fr. Wieland began his priestly formation at Sacred Heart School of Theology and was ordained a priest in 1991 by Bishop-Emeritus Victor H. Balke of the Diocese of Crookston, Minn.

He served several parishes in the Crookston Diocese from 1991 to 2007: St. Joseph, Moorhead; St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, Moorhead; St. Stephen, Stephen; Assumption, Florian; St. John the Baptist, Alma; St. Rose, Argyle; St. Bernard, Thief River Falls; St. Ann, Goodridge; St. Francis Xavier, Oklee; St. Vincent, Plummer; St. Joseph, Brooks; St. Clement, Grygla; St. Mary, Two Inlets; and St. Peter, Park Rapids.

In 2007, Father transferred to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and until his retirement served several parishes in the diocese: St. Anthony, Menomonee Falls; St. Stephen, Oak Creek; and St. Joseph, Wauwatosa. In retirement, Father assisted where there was a need in the area parishes and for the School Sisters of St. Francis in Milwaukee.

Father had a love of animals, plants and nature. He enjoyed taking time to spend with God’s gifts. Also, he found joy in reaching out with kindness and generosity to those who were struggling in this world.

Father Dennis J. Wieland is survived by three sisters, Katherine Wieland and Maryanne Kuiper of Racine, and Eileen (Richard) Zaffiro of Franklin, Wis.; and three brothers, Michael Wieland of Orlando, Fla, Desmond (Cynthia) Wieland of San Diego, Calif., and Charles (Sue) Wieland of Pine River, Wis. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Father was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ron Wieland.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave., with the Most Reverend Jerome Listecki officiating. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Father Wieland’s name to Perfect Fit Endowment, Diocese of Crookston, P.O. Box 610, Crookston, MN 56716; or to the House of Peace, 1702 W Walnut St, Milwaukee, WI 53205.

Obituary and photo of Dennis J. Wieland courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.