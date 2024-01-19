The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends universal blood lead testing for children living in Wisconsin, according to a Jan. 18 press release.

All children ages 1 and 2 are encouraged to receive a blood lead test, as well as children ages 3 to 5 who have not previously been tested.

The press release reads, “Every year, thousands of children in Wisconsin are poisoned by exposure to lead in their environment. Lead, a toxic metal, can cause irreversible damage to a child’s developing brain, affecting their learning, behavior, and future potential. A simple blood test can detect lead exposure early, allowing parents and health care providers to take crucial steps to protect a child’s health.”

Potential next steps post-blood lead test

The DHS recommends the following next steps depending on the child’s blood lead level:

Finding and removing lead hazards from the child’s environment.

Providing the child a diet high in iron and calcium.

Connecting the child to early educational services.

Scheduling follow-up blood lead testing.

“Early detection is key in preventing devastating consequences of lead poisoning,” DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson said in the press release. “A blood test is a quick procedure that can provide invaluable information about a child’s exposure to lead. With early intervention, we can minimize the long-term effects and ensure children reach their full potential.”

Early detection of blood lead matters

The press release offers the following bullet points in support of testing children’s blood lead levels.

It’s not obvious: Lead poisoning often shows no obvious symptoms, making early detection through blood tests crucial.

It can help minimize harm: Early identification of lead poisoning, through the testing of young children, allows for prompt action to eliminate sources of lead exposure and minimize harm.

It can improve outcomes: With early action and support, children exposed to lead can achieve better developmental outcomes.

Lead poisoning maps

Racine County Comparison maps: Percent Poisoned vs. Age of Housing pre-1950 – Credit: Wisconsin DHS Racine County Percent Lead Poisoning – Credit: Wisconsin DHS

Kenosha County Comparison maps: Percent Poisoned vs. Age of Housing pre-1950 – Credit: Wisconsin DHS Kenosha County Percent Lead Poisoning – Credit: Wisconsin DHS

About this data: Lead poisoning While no safe blood lead level (BLL) in children has been identified, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) uses a blood lead reference value to identify children with higher levels of lead in their blood compared to other children. The current CDC blood lead reference value is 3.5 micrograms per deciliter (μg/dL). However, in the data displayed here, lead poisoning is defined as a child with a BLL greater than or equal to 5 μg/dL, which was the CDC blood lead reference value for the years displayed. Data are de-duplicated such that they contain the most recent confirmatory (venous) test following an elevated screening (capillary) test. If no confirmatory test for the individual is available, the most recent screening test result is used. The percent of children poisoned is calculated as the number of children poisoned divided by the number of children tested. This measure is the most accurate one to use for comparisons between geographic areas of the state as it accounts, to a large degree, for differences in population size between regions. To protect confidentiality, data are suppressed for census tracts if fewer than five children are poisoned, unless 100 or more children are tested. Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Bureau of Environmental & Occupational Health, Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program

About this data: Housing and lead-based paint