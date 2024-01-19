RACINE – Downtown Racine Corporation’s Annual State of the Downtown and Achievement Award Presentation was held on Jan. 18 at The Red Onion with over 125 attendees present. According to a press release from Downtown Racine Corporation, the event was standing-room-only.

Downtown Racine Corporation director lists achievements, future promises

Kelly Kruse, the Executive Director of Downtown Racine Corporation, gave the crowd a reflection of 2023 and previewed developments to be worked on in 2024.

The press release reads, “The presentation spanned various vital topics, including business development, innovative marketing strategies, a dynamic array of downtown events, and initiatives aimed at maintaining a clean and safe environment for all.”

Some highlights of 2023 include the number of new businesses opened and events hosted by Downtown Racine Corporation. The press release states that 12 new businesses opened their doors, “continuing a robust trend seen over recent years.”

Downtown Racine Corporation hosted 80 event dates in 2023, and some of their new events were met with much success. The Burrr Pub Crawl and the Bourbon and Beer Walk were specifically named.

2024 to be ‘a canvas of possibilities’

The press release lists the following upcoming plans for the Downtown Racine Corporation:

“Breakwater 233: This exciting new development is set to open with 203 modern apartments, adding a contemporary touch to downtown living.

Revitalized Festival Hall Management: The new management is poised to rejuvenate the beloved Salmon-A-Rama, expanding it into a 10-day festival extravaganza.

New Event: Celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of our downtown at ‘Feast on the Street,’ an exclusive ticketed event held during the May First Friday festivities.

The Birth of the Racine Artisanal District (RAD): A rebranding initiative will transform 6th street into a vibrant hub for arts and culture, further enriching the community’s creative landscape.

Butterfly Wings Project: The 2023 public art initiative will feature captivating butterfly wings, adding a splash of color and creativity, and inviting residents and visitors alike to interact with art in new, exciting ways.”

“As we continue to make significant strides in the coming year and beyond, we eagerly anticipate sharing more of these transformative developments,” Kruse said.

Board chairman of Downtown Racine Corporation Tim Mason expressed his excitement and pride about the growth of downtown Racine.

“We are extremely proud of the work we have put in to make us a thriving, activated destination,” Mason said.

Downtown Achievement Awards announced

The winners of this year’s Downtown Achievement Awards were announced at the event, and are listed as follows, according to the press release:

Corporate Citizenship Award: An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Winner: Dan Dumont Downtown Showcase Award: An exciting event, person or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

Winner: Red Onion Cafe Dan Dumont – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

Best New Small Business Award: A new retail shop, gallery or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Winner: Eave Downtown Champion Award: A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities, and sponsorship.

Winner: Chris Sklba Chris Sklba, Art Metals Studio – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation