Obituary for Judy May Hoff

May 5, 1941 – January 12, 2024

Judy May Hoff, 82, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Lyle, Minn., May 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Paul Collins and Marion (née Cook) Collins Peterson.

Raised in Marshfield, Wis., Judy graduated from Marshfield High School “Class of 1958” and went on to graduate from Wood County Teachers College. She taught in Lindsay, Wis., for two years in a one-room schoolhouse.

On Sept. 1, 1963, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Marshfield, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, William D. Hoff, and they moved to Racine. Judy had been employed by Sturtevant schools for three years and then by RUSD as a substitute teacher for 10 years.

She was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, now North Pointe United Methodist, and sang in both church choirs. Judy was a member of the American Association of University Women since 1973, where she did the decorations at meetings for many years, a member of the Racine Curling Club for 30 years, where she helped win the 1976 championship in Green Bay, and was a member of the Racine Art Fair Board.

She enjoyed working in her garden, knitting, golfing, fishing, watching butterflies and dragonflies. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving Judy May Hoff are her husband of 60 years, Bill; brother-in-law, Thomas Hoff; sister-in-law, Connie Hoff Kolasinski; nieces, Christine, Ann, Nina, Tracey, Tammy and Teri; nephews, James, Mark, Michael, David, Tad and Troy; great-nieces, great-nephews; other relatives and dear friends. Though she had no children of her own, she is known for being the grandmother of Everett and Elaine, children of friends of hers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine (John) O’Donnell; in-laws, Pam Hoff, Jerry, Jim, and Jack Hoff.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 27 at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3835 Erie St., with Reverend Sue Barham officiating. Relatives and friends may meet from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home or from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield, Wis.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Robert Gullberg and staff on the Second Floor of Ascension All Saints Hospital for their loving and compassionate care.

