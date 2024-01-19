RACINE — A man charged with two sex crimes against a child was acquitted on Wednesday after a two-day jury trial in Racine County Circuit Court.

Elijah Mosley, 22, was found not guilty of first-degree child sexual assault/intercourse with a person under 12 and a category C felony sex crime against a child.

The jury deliberated for a little more than three hours before bringing back the verdict.

Alleged sexual assault

The defendant was arrested in May 2022 after a 4-year-old child told his mother that Mosley had displayed his genitals to him. During a subsequent forensic interview, the child described a scenario in which it appeared he was sexually assaulted by Mosley.

However, the story told by the child was problematic in a courtroom setting. For example, he said Mosley was Spiderman and could use his webbing to pin the child to the wall.

Additionally, there was no corroboration for the child’s account. Mosley and the child were not alone together in the house. Another adult was there who said she did not hear or see anything that would cause concern.

The minimum prison sentence for a person convicted of first-degree child sexual assault is 25 years.