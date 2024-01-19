Obituary for Marian G. Adams

October 9, 1928 – December 18, 2023

With her family at her side, Marian G. Adams (née Collins), 95, passed away at her home at Parkview Gardens in Racine on Dec. 18, 2023. She was born in Racine on Oct. 9, 1928, to Lewis and Anna (née Smith) Collins.

Marian was united in marriage to Trulon Y. Adams on Aug. 7, 1948, at St. Edward’s Church in Racine. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage before Tru’s death in 2013.

Active, vibrant, and fiercely proud of her independence right up to her final days, she left an example of how to age with spirit and determination. She loved nothing better than to spend time with family and friends. Marian and Tru alternated living in Racine and Door County.

After retirement, they added a home in Apache Junction, Arizona where they spent many years making new friends and having new adventures. Whether it was dancing at the Sister Bay Bowl, throwing bean bags at AC Tap, camping at Turkey Run State Park in Indiana, or enjoying life on Kangaroo Lake, Marian lived life to the fullest.

Marian is survived by her children, Vikki (Jerry) Saballus of Sister Bay, Steve (Kathy Brady) Adams of Sturgeon Bay, Jeff (Cathy) Adams of Baileys Harbor, and John (Lori) Adams of Racine; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Erickson of Sister Bay; seven grandchildren, Matt (Joslyn) Villalpando, Amy Villalpando, Tyler Adams, Jered (Sabrina) Adams, Calie (Matthew) Logan, Kelly Adams, and Addison Adams.

Also surviving her are eight great-grandchildren, Lilli, Isaiah, Nahla, Matthew, Mackenzie, Jojo, Sylvie, and Trulon; many nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Mark Pogorzelski, who made sure she got to Mass and out for breakfast every Sunday.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tru; son, Jim; sister, Joan; and brothers, Lewis and Jim.

Services

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2024 in Door County at a time to be announced.

Obituary and photo of Marian G. Adams courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.