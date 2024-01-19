Obituary for Marlene Ora Paiga

January 11, 1934 – January 1, 2024

Marlene Ora Paiga went home to Jesus on Jan. 1, 2024, at age 89, in Austin, Texas. Marlene was born in Racine to her dear parents, Boyd Stanley Hunter and Esther Menina (née Anderson) Hunter on Jan. 11, 1934.

She had one brother, Roger, and one sister, Rene’e. Marlene met Donald Frank Paiga through her brother, who was his best friend. Don and Marlene began dating in high school and married on June 13, 1953, in Racine.

As newlyweds, their adventures began in Verdun, France, where Don was stationed. They made several weekend trips to Paris, France – a city they were fond of. They lived overseas for over a year before moving back to Racine. They had three children – Darroll, Paris and Barry.

As an extension of her love for Jesus, Marlene was a dedicated loving wife and mother. Her life was centered on loving God and loving people, and this was reflected in her generosity of her time, talent and resources in the church and in countless people’s lives. Marlene loved showing hospitality and greatly enjoyed hosting many parties for her family and friends, which always included amazing food!

Marlene Ora Paiga was an active member of Calvary Memorial Church in Racine, where she sang in the choir, and sang in a trio with Don and his brother David.

After moving to San Jose in 1977, she and Don became members of Calvary Church in Los Gatos, Calif. Marlene played the organ for Sunday worship services for almost 30 years. She also volunteered (from June to November) her creative and artistic talents, by painting the backdrops that decorated the gym for The Round the Table Carol Sing Christmas productions at church for many years.

After retirement, Don and Marlene moved to Ashland, Oregon, to be near Paris and her family. Marlene continued to use her musical talents as the organist at First Baptist Church in Phoenix, Oregon.

Don and Marlene were married for 57 years before Don’s passing on Aug. 15, 2010. Marlene’s health began to decline, so the family moved her into an assisted living community in Racine in 2014. Darroll was working and commuting to Racine at this time and was able to see her often.

As her memory began to decline, the family moved Marlene into a memory care community in Austin, Texas, in 2017 to be near Darroll and his family. While there, Marlene enjoyed playing the piano as Darroll and Debby led Sunday afternoon church services for the residents at her community. She remained in Austin until her peaceful passing with family by her side.

Marlene Ora Paiga is survived by her children: Darroll (Debby), Paris (Tom), and Barry (Annemarie), along with six grandsons; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.

Services

A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo of Marlene Ora Paiga courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.