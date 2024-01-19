Obituary for Sara Petersen

July 23, 1992 – January 15, 2024

Sara Petersen, “Bunny,” 31, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024. Sara was born in Racine on July 23, 1992, to James and Barbara (née Marcantonio) Petersen.

Sara Petersen

She was a 2010 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. Sara continued her education at Gateway Technical College, where she excelled in her studies to be a Medical Assistant. Throughout this time, she used her amazing talents to coach cheerleading for St. Catherine’s High School and Trinity Lutheran Elementary.

Sara’s ability to connect with her squads was nothing short of radiating and her talent was like no other. She continued her connection with students by being a classroom aide at her former elementary school. Her love for those kids and the love given back to her was one of her favorite things. Sara connected with so many in the community, especially being a server at the Chancery. Working at the Chancery was another favorite for Sara and she loved working there with many people, especially her sister Tara.

Sara decided to follow her dreams and her passion and become a flight attendant. She graduated at the top of her class and gained her wings officially and had been a current employee for Frontier Airlines.

Sara was an adventurer; she traveled the world and was able to see so many amazing places. She was the most beautiful, free-spirited soul that loved life, good food, kayaking, traveling, a good bourbon, the Steelers and reading. Sara was a thrill-seeker who lived for her family and friends. She will be remembered by those people who were fortunate enough to know her.

Sara Petersen will be profoundly missed by her father, James Petersen; sisters, Laura Petersen and Tara (Carl) Bunch; nephew and niece, Noah and Carli; Aunt Carole and Uncle Mike; Aunt Linda and Uncle Tony, Uncle Victor and Aunt Jodi; Sam, Kate, Bill, Crystal; favorite canine companion, Pal and many friends and relatives.

She goes on to be reunited with her mother, Barbara; and the love of her life, Braiden Moriarty.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4360 Six Mile Road. There will be a visitation at the church from 4 p.m. until time of service.

Obituary and photo of Sara Petersen courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.