May 4, 1925 – December 13, 2023

Shirley Mae Carlson passed away peacefully at her Parkview Garden residence on Dec. 13, 2023. She was born on May 4, 1925, the second oldest of five children to the late George and Elsie (née Fehlberg) Green in Racine.

Her older brother Gilbert died at 1 year old. Her dad died at 33 years old from a failed appendectomy operation when Shirley was only 7 years old, leaving her the oldest of the remaining four children. Her mother Elsie always worked two jobs to support the family, and because of that, Shirley had extra responsibilities to help with her younger siblings and other household duties.

Shirley graduated from Park High School, where she met her future husband, Evert Carlson. They were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on April 27, 1946, where she was a lifetime member. Together they raised three children and were married nearly 69 years until Evert’s passing in 2015.

Shirley went to vocational school to learn office skills including shorthand. She worked as an office manager and insurance agent at several insurance offices during her career including AAA, Gottfredsen, Martinson and retired from Orth Abbott Insurance company in 1985.

Shirley didn’t get a driver’s license until she was in her 30s, and then there was no stopping her. She would go with her friends to movies, shopping excursions and luncheons on a weekly basis.

Shirley loved going to festivals, especially German Fest, art fairs and live performances of music or plays. She had a sweet tooth and could indulge in any chocolate treat anytime, anywhere. She enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune,” listening to country music and cheering for the Packers.

She and Evert traveled often to visit their son Ron in Arizona and went with her daughter Judy and husband Jim on long distance vacation trips in their conversion van. Shirley also looked forward to casino bus trips or flying to Vegas to try her luck. She has always been a strong-willed, independent woman and often referred to herself as the “Family Matriarch.”

Shirley volunteered for many organizations during her lifetime. She was with Big Sisters for 11 years, Homeward Bound, helped at The Food Pantry at Emmanuel Church. They cooked and delivered meals for the homeless at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church well into her senior years. Shirley was always willing to help someone in need.

Above all, her biggest passion came from her cherished grandchildren. They filled her heart with pride and joy. She loved taking her granddaughters on shopping trips and attending her grandson’s football games. It was important to her to be a part of their lives and support them in any way she could. “Grandma” was her most treasured title.

Shirley Mae Carlson will be missed by many, but her memory will live on.

Surviving are her daughter, Judy (James) Martin of Mt. Pleasant; son, Ronald (Toni) Carlson of Eloy, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jodi (Brian) Paragamian, Daniel Dacquisto, Jamie (Josh) Tway, Eric (Beverlee) Bohm, Alex Bohm, Brian (Amy) Bohm, and Jackson Bohm; step-grandchildren, Laurie (Bill) DiPasquale, Kim Chernouski, and David Martin.

Of the 15 great-grandchildren, Anthony Gonzales was always involved with his grandma Shirley and was special in her heart; further survivors include four great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Green; nieces and nephews, special nieces, Beth, Cheryl, and Janice; and her faithful dog, Mickey.

Shirley Mae Carlson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Evert; daughter, Kim DeLao; brothers, Gilbert, George (Buddy) and Rick Green; and sister, June Hartog.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Journey in Faith Church, 6767 Hwy 38, Franksville, Wisconsin Humane Society or H.O.P.E. Safehouse are suggested.

The family would like to thank Lexi and Cory and the rest of the staff at Parkview Gardens, along with Carrie and Danielle from Legacy Hospice for their care and compassion during the last few months. Special thanks to granddaughter Jodi for being so helpful and supportive during this difficult time.

