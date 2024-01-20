The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.
January 20 – 27
Library news
2024 Tax Forms and Assistance
State and federal tax forms are now available on the second floor of the library. We have Form 1040 (1040SR) and instructions, Wisconsin Form 1 and instructions, Instructions Form 1, and Homestead Credit forms. Schedule SB for Form 1 is also available upon request. For anything else, find IRS forms here or Wisconsin forms here.
While library staff cannot provide tax assistance, United Way of Racine County’s VITA program will be available at the library starting Jan. 23, as well as at sites throughout Racine County, to offer free tax preparation and assistance. Full-service and homestead-only appointments are available at the library on Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule your session, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA, call 262-383-2504, or stop in during VITA hours for an appointment card.
All Ages
Where We Come From: A Winter Reading Challenge
Monday, Jan. 1 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com
In this reading challenge sponsored by Lerner, we challenge you to read and log at least 300 minutes. For logging your minutes and completing fun activities, you will earn badges that feature some of the beautiful artwork from the book “Where We Come From,” a poetic picture book for all ages. And don’t forget to earn bingo! The top-performing libraries and schools will earn special prizes sponsored by Lerner, including special shoutouts and even signed copies of the book.
Registration is required.
Pride 365 Reading Challenge
Monday, Jan. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com
Pride 365 is about celebrating and recognizing the LGBTQ+ community all year round. Earn badges by reading books and completing activities that honor the unique ways we love each other and express ourselves.
Registration is required.
Ojibwe Storytelling with Wisconsin Historical Society
Tuesday, Jan. 23 | 7 – 8 p.m.| Every Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Jan. 30 | Youth Services – 1st Floor
In Ojibwe culture, winter is the season of storytelling. The Wisconsin Historical Society is celebrating by featuring Ojibwe storytellers in this four-part airing of their video series. Discussion will follow the video if time allows.
No registration is required.
Chess Club
Wednesday, Jan. 24 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor
This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.
Registration is encouraged.
Kids
Family Storytime with Miss Gail
Wednesday, Jan. 24 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Jan. 10 through March 20 | Youth Services – 1st Floor
Miss Gail will guide listeners through a warm, interactive storytime that she personalizes to make each child feel like a part of the story. Settle in for fun skits, creative artistry and a magical experience.
No registration is required.
Craft Time with Miss Keiko
Friday, Jan. 26 | 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor
Come on in and make a Winter-themed craft with us.
No registration is required.
Tweens & Teens
Stitch N B!tch
Tuesday, Jan. 23 | 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Second and fourth Tuesday of every month | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor
Whether it’s crochet, cross-stitch, felting, knitting, quilting, embroidery or any other fiber art, bring your WIP and hang out in the company of fellow crafters. Se habla Español.
No registration is required.
STEAM Workshops: Engineering, Electronics and Coding in Arduino for Students
Friday, Jan. 26 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor
In this day-long workshop, students will learn about engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. Lunch and all necessary supplies will be provided.
Registration is required.
Adults
Anti-Racism Zoom Book Club
Monday, Jan. 22 | 1 – 3 p.m. | Every Monday except holidays | Zoom
This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.
Registration is required.
Transition to Senior Living 101: Community Touring & State Licensure
Wednesday, Jan. 24 | Noon – 1 p.m. | Fourth Wednesday of every month | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor
Making the move to a senior living community for yourself or a loved one can be scary, but it doesn’t have to be! Let us guide you with this informative traveling 4-part series created by Waterford Place. Free lunch and refreshments are provided. On Jan. 24, we’ll share tips for touring senior living communities and explain the differences between state license classifications and care. Presented by Oasis Senior Advisors.
RSVP is encouraged.
Classes for English Citizenship Exam with Voces de la Frontera
Wednesday, Jan. 24 | 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday in 2024 | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor
Get ready to take your English citizenship exam with the help of Voces de la Frontera. Participants must have had a residency card for 5-14 years or have been married to a US citizen for 5-14 years. To register, contact Jeannette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. Se habla Español.
Registration is required.
Coffee and Conversation
Thursday, Jan. 25 | 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. | Last Thursday of every month except holidays | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor
Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.
No registration is required.
Anime Night for Adults
Thursday, Jan. 25 | 6 – 8 p.m. | Last Thursday of every month | Twin Dragon Games
Watch and discuss your favorite anime, or even discover something new with Twin Dragon Games. Meet other anime fans over some fun activities. Learn more about Twin Dragon at facebook.com/TwinDragonGamesWI.
No registration is required.
Tech Intros: Computer Help Workshop
Friday, Jan. 26 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor
Drop in and let our Tech Team answer some of your computer and technology questions. Learn the basics of using the internet and other features on your phone, laptop or tablet.
No registration is required.
STEAM Workshops: Engineering, Electronics and Coding in Arduino for Educators
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor
In this day-long workshop, educators will learn about engineering, electronics and coding using Arduino. Lunch and all necessary supplies will be provided.
Registration is required.
