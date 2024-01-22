RACINE — Alderman Maurice Horton was named to Madison365’s list of Wisconsin’s 52 most influential Black leaders for 2023. He was recognized for his public service and commitment to gang diversion.

Horton said the award really meant a lot to him; though he does the work that needs to be done, not to be recognized or praised.

Maurice Horton

In addition to his seat on the Common Council, Horton is the Racine County Violence Prevention Supervisor.

“I want to see the city move forward, I want to see the downtown thriving, and I want to see people happy to live in Racine,” he said.

Horton is especially proud of all the new developments – including the Hotel Verdant on Monument Square – and the “yes” votes he gave to those projects.

Horton said he feels proud watching “Racine rise up and be a great city.”

This is Madison 365’s ninth year featuring the state’s most influential Black leaders.

Horton’s long road

Horton’s journey began when he was sent to prison as a young man for dealing drugs.

“As I was doing that time, I was thinking this isn’t even me,” he said. “I don’t even know why I’m here.”

It was an outcome he never imagined for himself. He was raised in the church, graduated from high school, and went to Trinity Christian College, in Palos Heights, Ill.

However, Horton was also raised on the west side of Chicago, which was 95% Black and poverty was pervasive.

“Drug selling oftentimes seemed the fastest way out of the hood,” he said speaking of his younger perspective. “People don’t really think about getting a job and working.”

Eventually, Horton moved to Wisconsin, liked the atmosphere and decided to stay. To earn a living, he did what a lot of people who are trying to earn money fast did: he sold drugs and was eventually arrested and sentenced to prison.

While he sat in prison, he told himself, “When I get out, I want to do better.”

Horton said he promised himself when he was released he would go to work in the community and give back to the people and families who were impacted by his actions.

He kept that promise. He worked for Safe Haven for 16 years and ran the gang diversion program.

“I want to give back to those people who really need my help and support, but also give back to the community,” Horton said.

His focus has been on youth. Horton helps them to understand that he’s “been there, done that” and the path they’re traveling has only two destinations: death or prison.

He also recognized a truth about himself, “One thing I can say is I realized what I was doing on the wrong side of the law, I could have done it on the other side, too. Like I’m doing now.”

Future leaders

Horton said one of the things he tries to do is help encourage the next generation of leaders.

“When we don’t do that, we leave so many people behind,” he said.

He pointed to Nakeyda Haymer, the county’s Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator and the Voices of Black Mothers United team lead for Wisconsin and Karen Goodwin, the Youth Vocational Coordinator, as two examples.

“They’re out there doing great work,” he said while explaining the importance of nurturing new leadership.

